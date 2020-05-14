Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Bissell Multi Auto Lightweight Cordless Hand Vacuum
$65 $160
free shipping

That's $95 off list and the best price we've seen for this vac in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
  • A 6-month Bissell warranty applies.
Features
  • motorized turbo brush
  • dusting brush
  • extension hose
  • crevice tool
  • on-board storage
  • removable 22V battery
  • Model: 19851
1 comment
jmsorensen
You can get this same vacuum, not refurbished, for $79 from Walmart. Not a great deal.
30 min ago

Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bissell Multi Auto Lightweight Cordless Hand Vacuum
$80
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Bissell Homecare via Walmart.
Features
  • motorized turbo brush
  • dusting brush
  • extension hose
  • crevice tool
  • on-board storage
  • removable 22V battery
  • Model: 19851
