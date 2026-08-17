This Bio Bidet BB-1200L is $100 off the regular $300 price at Costco. It includes an elongated seat, heated seat, air dryer, and a self-cleaning stainless steel nozzle, all controlled with a wireless remote. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- Elongated size fits standard elongated toilets
- Wireless remote control
- Unlimited warm water with heated seat
- Built-in air dryer
- Self-cleaning stainless steel nozzle
- Built-in seat sensor and night light
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 5 min ago
Amazon offers the Lacoste Croc Scale 100% Cotton Bath Towel in Surf Blue for $8.99. Add two to your cart to get a $10 Amazon credit for free. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. The credit will apply to your account 30 days after shipment. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Under Bed Storage Box for $1.40. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Macy's Bath Sale covers towels, bath rugs, robes, and storage pieces from brands like Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Madison Park, and Lacoste Home. We've pictured the Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel for $7.99 ($12 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
- Includes towel sets, bath rugs, robes, and shower accessories
- Brands include Charter Club, Hotel Collection, Lacoste Home, Madison Park, and Tommy Hilfiger Home
- Cotton and Turkish cotton materials featured across towel and rug sets
- Bathroom storage and organization pieces included alongside soft goods
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|33%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
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