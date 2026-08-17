DealNews is reader-supported.
We may earn commissions on qualifying purchases.

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Newegg 44% -- $140 Buy Now
eBay   $127 (exp 3 wks ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $149 (exp 4 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $149 (exp 3 yrs ago) -- Check Price