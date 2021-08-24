Bella 5.4-Quart Air Fryer for $40
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 36 mins ago
Bella 5.4-Quart Air Fryer
$40 $100
pickup only

That's a savings of $60 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • dishwasher safe, PFOA-free non-stick cooking pan and frying basket
  • digital touchscreen
  • 60-minute timer
  • crisping tray
  • 1700-watts
  • up to 400°
  • Model: 17257
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Fryers Best Buy Bella
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 60% -- $40 Buy Now