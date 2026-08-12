A two-pack of 10,000mAh power banks with 30W output covers most phones and tablets at a reasonable charging speed, and suits anyone who wants a spare for a bag, car, or travel kit. At $30, that's $50 off the $80 list price for both units combined. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at Meh
- 10,000mAh total battery capacity per unit
- 30W maximum power delivery output
- Integrated foldable USB-C cable design
- Dual-device simultaneous charging capability
- Compact sling-style portable form factor
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Expires 8/19/2026
Published 41 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
eBay's certified refurbished Anker lineup covers power banks, solar generators, docking stations, chargers, and audio gear at up to 70% off. Even better, you can use promo code "REFURBLOVE" to get an extra 15% off select models. Deals include the Anker SOLIX F1500 portable power station at $489, down from $1,399.99, and smaller items like a 45W USB-C charger block for $13.99. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each model. Shop Now at eBay
This power bank is $20.95, down from $129.99 at Walmart. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging across a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, plus an LED display to track battery level and charging status. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- 20,000mAh battery capacity
- 22.5W fast charging with PD 3.0 and QC4+ support
- One USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and one Micro USB input
- LED display shows battery level and charging status
- Low current mode for safely charging smaller electronics
- Built-in protection against overheating, overload, short-circuiting, and overcharging
This Energizer power bank is $16 off the regular price at Best Buy. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 22.5W USB-A fast charging
- 20W USB-C power delivery
- Up to 15W Qi wireless charging
This 144-pack of KIND Minis bars is $29.99 at Meh, well under the $103-$121 range Amazon charges for the same bars. You can choose between Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors, and the bars are best by late November 2026, so there's plenty of time to work through the box. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Meh
- 144 mini bars per pack
- Available in Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt or Caramel Almond & Sea Salt flavors
- Best by date between 11/14/26 and 11/29/26
- Individually wrapped mini-size bars
This Pocket Hose is $29.99 at Meh.com, down from the $90 list price. It expands to 100' under water pressure and contracts back down to about 30' and 4 lb. when empty, and its marine-grade build is designed to hold up for boat use as well as everyday garden watering. Buy Now at Meh
- Expands to 100' when water is flowing through it
- Marine-grade construction designed for boat use
- Also suited for garden and yard watering
- Includes a spray nozzle
- Weighs about 4 lb.
- Contracts to roughly 30' when not in use
This 3-pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Triple-Insulated Water Bottles costs $24 at Meh, $15 below the $39 price for three at Amazon. Plus you can use the promo code "DEALNEWS" to get free shipping. Each stainless steel bottle features triple-layer insulation to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. Every bottle also includes both a straw lid and a flip lid, plus two reusable straws. Buy Now at Meh
- Three 32-oz. insulated stainless steel water bottles
- Triple-layer insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for up to 12 hours
- Includes one straw lid and one flip lid for each bottle
- Two reusable straws included with each bottle
- Leakproof design
- Available in 11 different color packs
This refurbished Shark Matrix robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Meh, well under the $248 price for a new one at Walmart. It uses 360° LiDAR mapping to navigate your home and automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping, and it can be controlled through the SharkClean app or with Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy Now at Meh
- Combines vacuuming and mopping in one robot
- 360° LiDAR mapping for room navigation
- Automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping
- Controlled via the SharkClean app
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Refurbished unit
A 2-pack of Qi2 foldable wireless chargers at $30 is worth noting if you have multiple iPhones or a mix of iPhone and AirPods to charge, since Qi2 delivers the full 15W MagSafe-equivalent speed. It's 75% off the $120 list price. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Qi2 certified 15W wireless fast charging
- Dual charging pads for phone and earbuds
- Foldable design for compact portability
- Magnetic attachment for precise device alignment
- Includes USB-C power delivery cable
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Meh
|62%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
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