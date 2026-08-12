This 3-pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Triple-Insulated Water Bottles costs $24 at Meh, $15 below the $39 price for three at Amazon. Plus you can use the promo code "DEALNEWS" to get free shipping. Each stainless steel bottle features triple-layer insulation to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. Every bottle also includes both a straw lid and a flip lid, plus two reusable straws. Buy Now at Meh