This power bank is $20.95, down from $129.99 at Walmart. It packs a 20,000mAh capacity with 22.5W fast charging across a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, plus an LED display to track battery level and charging status. Spend $35 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $6.99. Buy Now at Walmart
- 20,000mAh battery capacity
- 22.5W fast charging with PD 3.0 and QC4+ support
- One USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and one Micro USB input
- LED display shows battery level and charging status
- Low current mode for safely charging smaller electronics
- Built-in protection against overheating, overload, short-circuiting, and overcharging
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Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
eBay's certified refurbished Anker lineup covers power banks, solar generators, docking stations, chargers, and audio gear at up to 70% off. Even better, you can use promo code "REFURBLOVE" to get an extra 15% off select models. Deals include the Anker SOLIX F1500 portable power station at $489, down from $1,399.99, and smaller items like a 45W USB-C charger block for $13.99. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each model. Shop Now at eBay
This Energizer power bank is $16 off the regular price at Best Buy. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 22.5W USB-A fast charging
- 20W USB-C power delivery
- Up to 15W Qi wireless charging
At $35, that's 50% off for a 20,000mAh power bank rated at 190W output, which means it can charge most laptops at full speed alongside your phone at the same time. Prime members can apply coupon code "ODXTJ7F3" to get the discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- 190W total output with three-port simultaneous charging
- 20000mAh high-capacity battery for long-lasting power
- Reinforced integrated USB-C cable for durability and portability
- Digital display for real-time power and status monitoring
- Airline-approved design with integrated thermal safety protection
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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