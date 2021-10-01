That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11260H 2.10GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: FX706HE-211.TM17
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TM420UA-WS51T
That's tied with our all-time-low mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) NanoEdge display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CX1100CNA-AS42
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Q408UG-211.BL
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
The lowest price we've seen for a new one before is $759, so this is a strong price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobileshark via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i5-8350U 1.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds of up to 2,700Mbps
- 802.11ax
- parental control
- works with AiMesh-compatible routers
- free lifetime ASUS AiProtection Pro network security
- Model: RT-AX68U
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$800
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register