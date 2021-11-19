That's $220 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a good deal for a laptop with any discrete graphics card.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11260H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU graphics card
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: FX706HC-212.TI53050
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
It's $140 off, plus Walmart has an identical laptop with a 256GB SSD for $499, making this $69 less for double the storage capacity. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: K712EA-SB35
It's $250 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F513EA-OS56
You'd pay $60 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: L510MA-WB04
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
Save on a huge selection of laptops and desktop computers from HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- HP 11th-Gen i5 17.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD pictured for $590 ($110 off).
It's $5 drop from yesterday's mention, $155 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's the best price we could find for a storm glass by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doublewinsells via eBay.
- weather forecast gadget
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: TP412FA-WS31T
