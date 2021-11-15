We're not finding it in stock at other major retailers, and it's $600 less than reputable 3rd party sellers charge. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q528EH-202.BL
That is the lowest price we could find for this model by $150. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: K712EA-SB55
You'd pay $60 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: L510MA-WB04
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: TP412FA-WS31T
That's the best price we could find by $661. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 3.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G513QM-WS96
It's dropped $15 in the last two days to a savings of $620 off list. Stack coupon codes "THINKBFRIDAYNOW" and "SECRETDEAL" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 21A4007DUS
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Shop over 350 refurbished desktops from $197 and laptops from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It' a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: i7706-7821SLV-PUS
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It also works with PS5.
- up to 7,000mbps read speed
- up to 4,100mbps write speed
- Model: WDBAPZ5000BNC-WRSN
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. You'll pay about the same price elsewhere for models with less powerful graphics cards and they don't include the GeForce Now subscription (valued at $49.99 if purchased separately). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- After purchase you will receive a code for the GeForce Now subscription.
- Also includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Bundle, Intel Gamer Days Bundle, and Bitdefender Total Security.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF506HM-BS74
