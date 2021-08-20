Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB WiFi + 4G Tablet (2016) for $300

That's the best deal we could for a refurb by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
You'll pay at least $100 more for a new model. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Space Grey.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFM2LL/A
It's $30 under what you would pay from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
That's $16 under our mention from last week, $101 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gold at this price.
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 7.9" Retina display with True Tone A12 Bionic chip
- 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Model: MUQW2LL/A
Save on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, Apple Watch, and loads more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Apple Watch Series 2 42mm w/ Aluminum Case & Sportband for $98.99
It's $49 under list and the best price we've seen this year. Buy Now at Micro Center
- Available in White or Black.
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's $34 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
It's $215 under our previous mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $51.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- 12.9" 2745x2048 Retina display
- A12X Bionic 2.5GHz processor
- Model: MTFQ2LL/A
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
You'd pay close to $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
- You can get two at $24.12 each or three or more at $23.87 each.
That's a $26 drop from our mention two days ago and the best price we've seen. It's the best current price for this refurb by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- 4th Generation Intel Core i5-4260U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 11.6" widescreen display
- Mac OS X
- Model: MD711LL/B
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for the MacBook Air.
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's $10 under our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
