Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB WiFi + 4G Tablet (2016) for $300
New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB WiFi + 4G Tablet (2016)
$300 $879
free shipping

That's the best deal we could for a refurb by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Sold by A4C via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
Pro 128GB Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 65% -- $300 Buy Now