It's $589 under list price.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay
- Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 720p FaceTime camera
- Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C
- WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2
- macOS
- Model: MREA2LL/A
Published 53 min ago
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this Chromebook. (You'd pay $40 more for the 64GB eMMC elsewhere.)
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
That's the lowest price we could find by $222.
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere.
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use).
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on scents from Kenneth Cole, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Nautica Blue by Nautica 3.4-oz. EDT Cologne for $14.35 (low by $2)
Save on everything from laptops, to desktops, video game accessories and consoles, headphones, chargers, adapters, cameras, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save $599.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan.
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. It is scheduled to ship on September 24, 2021.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
It's $30 under what you'd pay at Apple direct.
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
Announced last week, this preorder is $30 less than what you'd pay anywhere else (including Amazon and Best Buy).
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
The price drops at checkout to $100 less than Best Buy charges.
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
