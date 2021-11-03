You'd pay $154 more for a new unit from Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Supply Tronics via eBay.
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
- Model: MG603LL/A
Get this price via coupon code "ADSATAG". It's a low by $10 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.78 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
That's the best price we could find by at least $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Cellfee via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Coral pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MH5D3LL/A
Gain access to 4 Apple services without paying a cent. Shop Now at Target
- You have to activate each one.
- While free, these require a payment method in your account.
- Previous subscribers may not get the full length advertised, or may be excluded.
- Apple Arcade for 6 months
- Apple music for 4 months
- Apple TV+ for 4 months
- iCloud storage for 4 months
Coupon code "MVWYLJHE" drops it to a buck less than our September mention, $6 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vigor530 via Amazon.
- nylon braided cable
- three 3-foot cables, two 6-foot cables, and one 10-foot cable
- Model: SHJ-001
Apply coupon code "9WKVKN8W" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by A-Honro via Amazon.
- MFi Certified
- double-braided nylon
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Most sellers charge $249. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
It's $375 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mac2mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $5 under our open-box mention from two weeks ago, and $130 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
