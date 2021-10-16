You'd pay around $1,699 at most stores for one that's factory-sealed. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-Core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 (5K) Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300 4GB GPU
- MacOS
- Model: MXWT2LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Use coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this price, which is within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Reebok via eBay
- Available in Grey/Black or Grey/Grey
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the best price we could find by $20. You must add 2 to the cart to use this code. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by As Seen On TV via eBay.
- each box contains 3 rolls (49-ft. total)
- flexible
- cut to length
- peel and stick adhesive backing
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
