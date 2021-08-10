Apple Smart Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro for $47
eBay · 36 mins ago
Used Apple Smart Keyboard for 11" iPad Pro
$47
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price to $63 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day Vipoutlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • auto sleep/wake
  • two viewing angles
  • custom-woven fabric
  • Model: MU8G2LL/A
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 36 min ago
