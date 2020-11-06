New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2016)
$999 $1,799
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
  • This item is in like-new condition.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
Features
  • 6th-Gen. Intel Core i5 2.9GHz CPU
  • 13.3" Retina display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • MacOS 11
  • Model: MLH12LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $999 Buy Now