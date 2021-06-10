Apple MacBook Air i7 Haswell 13.3" Laptop (2014) for $500
eBay
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Air i7 Haswell 13.3" Laptop (2014)
$500 $1,199
free shipping

That's $39 under our mention from three days ago, $699 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 4th Generation Intel Core i7-4650U 1.70GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 13.3" 1440x900 display
  • macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
  • Model: MF068LL/A
