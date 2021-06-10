Apple MacBook Air i7 Haswell 13.3" Laptop (2014) for $500

That's $39 under our mention from three days ago, $699 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4th Generation Intel Core i7-4650U 1.70GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MF068LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
It's $1,180 under list price and hard to find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: MD226LL/A
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a substantial savings of $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
