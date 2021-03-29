Apply code "PAYLESSCR" to save $782 off the original list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4th Generation Intel Core i7-4650U 1.70GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MF068LL/A
It's $10 below our mention a month ago and $90 under the next best price we could find for a refurbished model today.
- Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
- A 60-day TekReplay warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
That's $251 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory sealed unit.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
It's $70 less than buying it from Apple direct.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YK-MWTK28
It's $196 under list price.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-Gen. Intel Core i7-2677M 1.8GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: MD226LL/A
It's $50 less than buying it refurbished from Amazon.
- Sold by Tekreplay via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.12 (Sierra)
- Model: MQD42LL/A
It's $3 under list price.
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.)
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more.
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB GSM Smartphone for $319.95 (low by $30 for refurb).
That's a $480 savings over the course of the 24 months.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Eligible Unlimited plan and new line required.
- 6.1" Retina display
- water resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
- dual 12MP cameras
- A13 Bionic chip
- GSM and CDMA
- Model: MWLE2LL/A
That's a savings of $210.
- This phone is locked to the carrier specified, Total Wireless
- Text COVERAGE to 611611 to check coverage in your area.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
