eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Air Haswell i7 13.3" Laptop (2014)
$467 $519
free shipping

Apply code "PAYLESSCR" to save $782 off the original list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via Amazon.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 4th Generation Intel Core i7-4650U 1.70GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • 13.3" 1440x900 display
  • macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MF068LL/A
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
