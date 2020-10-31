New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2015)
$570 $1,099
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25, although many 3rd party sellers charge $100+ more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day tekreplay warranty is included.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • OS X El Capitan
  • Model: MMGG2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% $410 (exp 7 mos ago) $570 Buy Now