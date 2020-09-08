New
eBay · 12 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 11.6" Laptop (2015)
$500 $899
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVM2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i5 11.6 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% $316 (exp 4 mos ago) $500 Buy Now
Walmart   $340 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price
Groupon   $380 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Woot! An Amazon Company   $390 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price