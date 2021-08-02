Anker PowerWave 10W Fast QI Charger for $8

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to save $6 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's a great price for a wireless charger as most sellers on Amazon charge over twice the price. Buy Now at IKEA
- Search "00457495" in the IKEA site for White.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Qi-certified
- LED indicator
- USB power adapter and USB-C cable sold separately
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "RJ4U5M9J" to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with iPhone 12 only.
- Sold by Anpules-US via Amazon.
- 360° rotation
- Model: A5
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
That's $30 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day A4C warranty applies.
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- compatible with most Qi enabled devices.
- Model: EP-N5105TBEGGB
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
That's the best we've seen at $10 under our October mention, and a current low by $33. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black only at this price.
- Sold by Anker Direct via Newegg.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction technology
- charging case
- full touch control
- up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge
- Model: AK-A3902021
Clip the on page coupon for a savings of $120 off list, a $20 drop from our May mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped from and sold by Anker Direct via Amazon.
- 300W AC outlet
- 60W USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- car socket
- 2 DC ports
- includes 65W adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and 18-month warranty
- Model: A1730
Apply code "ANKERA9221" to get $2 under our December mention and save $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- measures 3.15" x 1.65" x 1.18"
- 2 AC outlets
- 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB ports
- Model: A9221121
Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" for a savings of $3, making it the lowest price we could find for a new pair by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- touch control
- built-in microphone
- IPX-5 water-resistant
- Model: AK-A3902011-F0
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$8
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register