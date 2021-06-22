Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $41
eBay · 21 mins ago
Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$41 $48
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. You'd pay at least $76 for a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • built-in mic
  • headset controls
  • charging case
  • Model: A3918Z11
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 49% $60 (exp 1 yr ago) $41 Buy Now