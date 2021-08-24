Factory-Second All-Clad Grande Hard-Anodized Nonstick Grill Pan for $50

It's a low by $50, as most stores charge $100 or more for a new one. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- measures 20" x 13"
- stainless-steel, stay-cool handles
- Model: HA1
That's $22 under the best price we could find for a non-factory second. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- dishwasher safe
- oversized handles
- for use up to 700° F
- brushed stainless steel construction
That's the best price we could find by $65, and a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- safe for use up to 700°F
- riveted oversized handles
- hand wash with non-abrasive dishcloth
That's $30 under the lowest we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- BPA-free plastic lid
- 18/10 stainless steel
- oven-save to 600° Fahrenheit; dishwasher-safe
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 1- & 2-qt. covered saucepans
- 5-qt. covered dutch oven
- 8" & 10" frying pans
- 3 vented lids
That's $14 less than you'd pay for it shipped directly from Wilton and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Not going to lie, I wondered what sort of wizardry would explain how this covers all the letters of the alphabet, but was relieved after looking at the fourth product image.
- non-stick
- inserts nest in pan
- pan measures 9.56" x 15.25" x 2.27"
- can bake cakes of all 26 letters of the alphabet or any numbers from 0-9 using the included inserts
- Model: 2105-0801
Use coupon code "50BK34FN" for half off and a low by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Purple.
- Sold by Sakuchi Cookware Store via Amazon.
- gas, ceramic, electric, halogen, induction, and grill safe
- PFOA, lead, and cadmium free
- double pour spouts
- Bakelite handle
- granite coating
- cast aluminum
Coupon code "EVERYROOM15" makes this the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4 shipping fee.
- fits pots 8" in diameter and up
- telescoping extendable handle
- collapsible basket
- 1.75" folding feet
- Model: 1067247
It's $45 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- heavy gauge brushed stainless steel
- oversized handles
- dishwasher safe
Save on cookware, bakeware, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new grinder elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- 8-oz. hopper capacity
- conical burr grinder
- automatic shutoff
- Model: GVX212
Apply coupon code "ACVIP10" to get this deal. That's $165 under the lowest price we could find for a new retail unit. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- cast iron pot
- digital timer
- 6 cooking programs
