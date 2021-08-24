Factory-Second All-Clad Grande Hard-Anodized Nonstick Grill Pan for $50
Home & Cook · 1 hr ago
Factory-Second All-Clad Grande Hard-Anodized Nonstick Grill Pan
$50 $180
$8 shipping

It's a low by $50, as most stores charge $100 or more for a new one. Buy Now at Home & Cook

Tips
  • All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
  • You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
  • Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
Features
  • measures 20" x 13"
  • stainless-steel, stay-cool handles
  • Model: HA1
All Deals Cookware Home & Cook All-Clad Metalcrafters
