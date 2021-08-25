All-Clad Outdoor Grill Basket for $30

You'd pay $40 more for a new, unblemished one. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- May have minor cosmetic scratches and/or dents.
- Cannot be returned.
- 3-layer PFOA-free nonstick coating
- stainless steel contruction
- heat safe up to 500°F
- Model: J1400664
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $65, and a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- safe for use up to 700°F
- riveted oversized handles
- hand wash with non-abrasive dishcloth
It's $45 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- heavy gauge brushed stainless steel
- oversized handles
- dishwasher safe
That's $22 under the best price we could find for a non-factory second. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- dishwasher safe
- oversized handles
- for use up to 700° F
- brushed stainless steel construction
That's a $13 overnight drop and at Amazon's all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Shinepop via Amazon
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
That's $8 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- 8,000-BTUs
- InstaStart push button ignition
- detachable legs
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 774 sq. in. cooking area
- 4 main burners w/ rotisserie burner
- 61,000 BTUs
- Model: 740-0780
Save on cookware, bakeware, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Shipping adds $7.95.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new grinder elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- 8-oz. hopper capacity
- conical burr grinder
- automatic shutoff
- Model: GVX212
It's a low by $50, as most stores charge $100 or more for a new one. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- measures 20" x 13"
- stainless-steel, stay-cool handles
- Model: HA1
Apply coupon code "ACVIP10" to get this deal. That's $165 under the lowest price we could find for a new retail unit. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Enter your email address to see this deal.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- cast iron pot
- digital timer
- 6 cooking programs
That's $30 under the lowest we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance. (This item has damaged packaging.)
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- BPA-free plastic lid
- 18/10 stainless steel
- oven-save to 600° Fahrenheit; dishwasher-safe
