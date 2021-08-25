All-Clad Outdoor Grill Basket for $30
Home & Cook
Factory-Second All-Clad Outdoor Grill Basket
$30 $90
$8 shipping

You'd pay $40 more for a new, unblemished one. Buy Now at Home & Cook

  • May have minor cosmetic scratches and/or dents.
  • Cannot be returned.
Features
  • 3-layer PFOA-free nonstick coating
  • stainless steel contruction
  • heat safe up to 500°F
  • Model: J1400664
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
