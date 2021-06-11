Acer Predator XB3 27" 1080p 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor for $290
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Predator XB3 27" 1080p 240Hz IPS LED Gaming Monitor
$290 $370
free shipping

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum resolution @ 240 Hz
  • NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
  • 1ms response time
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • 1 USB 3.0 upstream
  • 4x USB 3.0 downstream
  • tilt & height adjustment
  • Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
