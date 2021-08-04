Acer Nitro XZ2 31.5" 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $224

That's $76 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
- 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $219.99. That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.PX1AA.004
Save on 16 models of monitors, with a savings of up to $585. Shop Now at Dell Home
- Pictured is the Dell 24" 1080p LED Monitor for $154.99 ($65 off).
Get this price via coupon code "B2SCRSAVING". It's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by dealparade via eBay
- 34" 3440x1440 (1440p) resolution display
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Nab some PC and laptop accessories starting from $5, laptops from $105, desktops from $150, gaming desktops from $290, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 27" 2K FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (low by $48).
That's the best price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Amazon
- (1920x1080) 1080p resolution
- auto-pivot detects orientation
- low-blue light mode
- smart cover
- Model: I1601FWUX
- UPC: 685417714582
That's $3 under last week's mention and an $18 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Multi-Color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
It's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 11.6" HD display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKFAA.007
That's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's $70 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
