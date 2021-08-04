Acer Nitro XZ2 31.5" 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $224
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Acer Nitro XZ2 31.5" 1440p 144Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor
$224 $449
free shipping

That's $76 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
  • 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
Open-Box Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% -- $224 Buy Now