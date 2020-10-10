New
Refurb Acer Nitro 5 9th-Gen i5 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 4GB GPU
$650 $880
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one and a savings of $230 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: AN517-51-56YW
