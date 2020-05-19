Open Offer in New Tab
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Acer HA270 Abi 27" 16:9 FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor
$130 $160
This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • VGA & HDMI inputs
  • Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
expired
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Acer HA270 Abi 27" 16:9 FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor
$149 $179
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • VGA & HDMI inputs
  • supports AMD Radeon FreeSync
  • 4ms response time
  • Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
