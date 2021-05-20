Certified Refurb Acer Predator Triton 300 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 240Hz Gaming Laptop for $1,188

That's $412 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake hexa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PT315-52-73WT
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a range of electronics, including keyboards starting from $24.99, monitors from
$89.99 $79, and laptops from $169.99. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items qualify for extra discounts via in-cart savings or coupon codes (these are noted on the product pages).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Acer Nitro 27" 1080p Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $129.99 ($87 off new).
It's $128 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new laptop. (For further comparison, it's at least $20 under what you'd pay for a refurb from a reputable vendor.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB flash memory
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C1JW
Use code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $44 below the next best price we could find for a certified refurbished model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- MediaTek M9173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64Gb eMMC flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB5-312T-K95W
- UPC: 841631132964
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save on 29 models, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD for $249 in cart ($50 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Apply coupon code "STUDENT100" to save $250 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $16 under what you'd pay at adidas direct for a single pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
- Available in Black/Carbon in sizes S or L only.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
You'd pay well over $500 elsewhere.
Update: It's now $389.09. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by liberty.coin via eBay.
- brilliant Uncirculated
- .1947-oz. bullion
- 0.900 fineness
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $174 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This Certified Refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
- AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: EI342CKR Pbmiippx
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: R241Y BBIX
That's the best deal we could find by $30, and a great price for a budget or second monitor. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.QX2AA.B05
