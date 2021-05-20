Certified Refurb Acer Predator Triton 300 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 240Hz Gaming Laptop for $1,188
Certified Refurb Acer Predator Triton 300 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 240Hz Gaming Laptop
$1,188 $1,755
free shipping

That's $412 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake hexa-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: PT315-52-73WT
