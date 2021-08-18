Acer Celeron Gemini Lake R 11.6" Chromebook Laptop for $150
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 43 mins ago
Acer Celeron Gemini Lake R 11.6" Chromebook Laptop
$150 $230
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $102. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: NX.HKFAA.004
