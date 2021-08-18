Acer Celeron Gemini Lake R 11.6" Chromebook Laptop for $150

That's the best price we could find by $102. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKFAA.004
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9HT-C4UM
- UPC: 193199697868
Apply coupon code "PICKCR8" for a $26 drop from our June mention, $119 less than we could find for a new one today, and a new best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Model: CP713-2W-5874
That's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's the lowest price we could find by $193. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 3:2 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SF313-53-78UG
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's $60 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $68. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
That's the lowest price we could find by $67. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
- Model: R564JA-UH31T
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $170 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
It's the lowest price we could find by $174.
Update: The price dropped to $339.99. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Pocket folders start from 45 cents, writing accessories start at 50 cent, crayons from 75 cents, binders from $3, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- If you opt for curbside pickup, it will be ready within 30 minutes, or if your order is not ready in 30 minutes, you will receive an email, within 48 hours of placing your order, with a coupon for $5 off your next qualifying purchase.
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 320 x 240-pixel color screen
That's $76 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new but may ship in slightly distressed packaging.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 31.5" 2560 x 1440 curved display
- 144Hz refresh rate & 165Hz overclock refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: XZ322QU Pbmiiphx
That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3119HC12A
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $22 under our mention from four days ago and $142 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes protective sleeve case
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
