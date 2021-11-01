That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-3W-5102
Expires 11/8/2021
Save $200 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 13.5" 2K VertiView touch display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CP713-2W-3311
That's the best price we could find by $19.
Update: The price drops to $202.39 in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB memory; 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A115-32-C44C
Add to cart to see the discount reflected. It's $193 under list price for this difficult to find model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 comfyview display
- Intel UHD Graphics
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: A515-55T-54BM
That's $49 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
- UPC: 841631149030
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's $200 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription
- Model: 4D9J9UA#ABA
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
Get Black Friday pricing early on select items. Save up to $250 on select gaming laptops, refrigerators from $1,600, up to $950 off select smartphones, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It also works with PS5.
- up to 7,000mbps read speed
- up to 4,100mbps write speed
- Model: WDBAPZ5000BNC-WRSN
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- 1 ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: CB272U SMIIPRX
That's $209 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the second-best price we've seen for this Chromebook in any conditoin. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Model: CP713-2W-5874
That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
