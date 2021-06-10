Acer Chromebase 42I2 Celeron 23.8" All-in-One Desktop PC for $378 in cart
eBay · 21 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebase 42I2 Celeron 23.8" All-in-One Desktop PC
$378 in cart $430
free shipping

After the in-cart discount, that's $152 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
  • 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: CA24I2-CN2
