Acer Chromebase 42I2 Celeron 23.8" All-in-One Desktop PC for $378 in cart

After the in-cart discount, that's $152 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CA24I2-CN2
Published 21 min ago
After the in-cart discount, that's $92 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR11
Save on a seclection of mini PCs from Bmax, XCY, Qotom, and MinisForum. Prices start at $90. Shop Now at Banggood
- Pictured is the QOTOM i7 Kaby Lake Mini Desktop PC with 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $379.99 ($110 off).
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
Use coupon code "DTSMB15" to save $587 off list. Buy Now at HP
- This PC is made to order and is expected to ship in mid- to late-October.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE 3.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 3J459AV_MB
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $7 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- The wood is not included.
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- builds a 7x8-ft shed
- only straight 90° cuts required
- includes 24 steel angles, 12 base plates, and plans for 3 frame sizes
- Model: 70087
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's $360 under the best price we could find for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Pantone-validated IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Active Stylus
- Ezel Hinge for 6 convertible modes to draw, type, collaborate, present, and view content
- Can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: CC314-72G-72SX
- UPC: 193199855855
That's $60 under our February mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Wacom Active Stylus Pen w/ charging dock
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 (2K) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP513-54N-74V2
- UPC: 193199796271
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $263.99. That's a savings of $36. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, 2 HDMI inputs
- 4 USB ports
- Model: UM.HX2AA.P03
