Acer CB272U 27" 1440p HDR IPS LED Gaming Monitor
$200 $270
Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
  • HDR10
  • 75Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
  • Model: UM.HB2AA.005
