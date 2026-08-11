This Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack is $35 off at Adorama, down from $69.99. We've pictured the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack, which adds three touch-responsive hexagon panels that display over 16 million colors and sync to music or on-screen content. The panels connect to existing Nanoleaf Shapes setups and mount easily with included adhesive tape. It ships for free. Buy Now at Adorama
- Includes 3 hexagon-shaped smart light panels
- Each panel emits up to 100 lumens
- Displays over 16 million colors
- Touch-responsive panels for interactive control
- Syncs lighting effects to music and screen content
- Mounts with included double-sided adhesive tape
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Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch for $12. That's $4 off and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires neutral wire and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
- Controllable remotely via the Kasa app from anywhere
- Supports scheduling, timers, and countdown settings
- Away Mode randomly toggles the light to deter intruders
- UL certified, rated for 15A, no hub required
At Amazon, get the Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ Video Doorbell for $25. It's the best deal we could find by $25. It offers 2K video resolution and runs on continuous hardwired power rather than a battery, so it doesn't need recharging. Buy Now at Amazon
This 3-pack of Kasa Smart dimmer switches is $38.49, down from $59.06. That's the lowest this set has ever sold for on Amazon, and it's well below the 90-day average of $57.56. The switches support Matter, letting them work across Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings
A smart curtain motor kit that lets you automate your existing curtain track from your phone or a smart home hub, a similar item goes for $45 elsewhere. Import charges of $7.74 and a payment processing fee of $1.77 apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $29. Buy Now at Alibaba
Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama
- Covers audio, computers, home electronics, musical instruments, photography, video, and optics gear
- Includes items from brands like Godox, LEE Filters, Hoya, B + W, Nanoleaf, and Casio
- Discounts range from 35% to 75% off across the clearance section
- Prices span from under $20 accessories to over $1,200 speakers and lighting equipment
Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
This Energy Take Classic 5.1 Channel Home Theater System is now just $219 at Adorama when you apply the promo code "JHCE5839" at checkout. It's $80 cheaper than what you'd pay at Amazon. Plus, shipping is free. This bundle includes a 200-watt subwoofer, a center channel speaker, and four satellite speakers, giving buyers a complete surround sound setup in one purchase. Buy Now at Adorama
- 5.1 channel home theater speaker system with high-gloss black finish
- 200-watt subwoofer with an 8" driver and front-firing port
- Center and satellite speakers with a 3" poly-titanium woofer and 0.75" aluminum-dome tweeter
- Ribbed Elliptical Surround woofer design for low distortion
- Includes subwoofer, center speaker, and four satellite speakers
- Backed by a 5-year limited warranty
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