Walmart offers the edx 2-Step Folding Step Stool for $26.14. That's a $24 low. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
- 800-lb. capacity
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Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Home Depot's Special Values section for Werner covers a wide range of ladders and fall protection gear, from step ladders to extension and multi-position models. Prices span from a $10.98 steel roof bracket up to higher-end telescoping planks and combo kits, with several step ladders discounted by $30 to $40 off their regular prices. The lineup includes accessories like fall protection harnesses, roof anchors, and ladder covers alongside the core ladder selection. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Fiberglass and aluminum step ladders in multiple heights
- Extension ladders ranging from 16' to 28'
- Load capacities from 250 lb. to 375 lb. depending on model
- Includes fall protection gear like roof anchors, harnesses, and lifelines
- Multi-position and telescoping plank ladders included
Home Depot's Werner Special Values sale covers step ladders, extension ladders, and fall protection gear at discounted prices. A 6' fiberglass step ladder with a 300-lb. load capacity is $119, down from $159, and a 4' fiberglass step ladder drops to $79.97 from $109. The sale also includes accessories like ladder stabilizers and roof anchors alongside the ladders themselves. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes fiberglass and aluminum step ladders, extension ladders, and multi-position ladders
- 6' fiberglass step ladder with 300-lb. load capacity now $119, down from $159
- 4' fiberglass step ladder with 250-lb. load capacity now $79.97, down from $109
- 8' aluminum step ladder with 250-lb. load capacity now $119, down from $159
- Fall protection gear included, such as roof anchors and safety harnesses
- Free shipping or same-day pickup available on select items
This Vevor 7-in-1 Multi-Purpose Folding Ladder is priced at $104 today at Woot. That's $25 cheaper than Amazon's price. Shipping is free for Prime members at Woot, too. The ladder folds into seven configurations and extends up to 15 feet, while supporting up to 330-lbs. The deal ends on August 27. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Folds into 7 configurations including A-frame, M-frame, and platform
- Extends up to 15.1 feet for reaching high areas
- Made of aluminum with a 330-lb. weight capacity
- Hinges lock at 35, 107, or 180 degrees
- Weighs 24.3 lbs. and folds down to 47.2" tall for storage
- Step spacing of 11" with 1.2" x 1.2" square rungs
This Tatayosi 5-Step Steel Folding Step Stool Ladder is now just $51.30 at Home Depot. It's a 26% drop and less than half of what you'd pay for some similar models at other major stores, including Walmart. It holds up to 550-lbs. and reaches 11-foot., with wide, non-skid pedals for foot support. The steel frame folds flat for easy storage between uses. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 550-lb. weight capacity
- 5-step design with an 11-ft. reach height
- Wide pedals with non-skid rubber for heel-to-foot support
- Folds flat for storage and portability
- Steel construction
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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