adidas via eBay offers the adidas Women's Design 2 Move Shorts in Black for an in-cart price of $9.10 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Pine Green pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Ultimate Roc Flex Shorts in several colors (Flax pictured) for $24.98. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "LJX12564" drops that to $12. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Team Issue Tapered Pants in Black for $19.99. In-cart that drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
adidas offers its adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Blue / Cloud White (pictured) or Black / Cloud White for $10. Coupon code "SPORT30" cut that to $7. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Galaxy 4 Shoes in Cloud White for $39.99. That drops to $27.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2, although most charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Originals Yung-96 Chasm Shoes in Core Black or Crystal White for $50. In-cart that falls to $35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
