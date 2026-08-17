Ending today, apply promo code "SPLASH" to drop the adidas adizero Goukana to $64. That's a buck less than the next best price we could find, although most retailers charge over $100. The design includes a Lightstrike midsole, a heel foam pod, and suede overlays over a breathable mesh upper. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Breathable mesh upper with suede overlays
- Reflective details throughout
- Lightstrike midsole cushioning
- Heel foam pod for added comfort
- Adizero hero sling construction
- Wide silhouette design
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get these Skechers Go Walk Flex Ultra Slip-In Shoes, with prices starting from $29. It's the best deal we've seen for these shoes. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
Promo code "SPLASH" stacks an extra 20% off already-reduced Terrex gear at adidas, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off before the code. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' hiking shoes, boots, and trail runners, including waterproof options built with Rain.Rdy or Gore-Tex membranes, plus matching rain jackets, pants, and joggers. adiClub members also get free shipping on every order, and it's free to join. Coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Terrex hiking shoes, boots, and trail running shoes for men, women, and kids
- Rain.Rdy and Gore-Tex waterproof hiking styles included
- Terrex rain jackets, pants, and joggers also discounted
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
- Multiple colorways available on select styles
adidas has Ultraboost shoes marked up to 50% off, but then you can use the promo code "SPLASH" to take another 20% off. For example, it applies to the cheapest pair, the women's Ultraboost 5x running shoes, and drops them down to just $72 (they originally cost $180). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Includes women's and men's performance and lifestyle styles
- Available in a range of colorways per style
- adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost DNA and Ultraboost 5 styles included
- Ultraboost American Football Cleat included in the lineup
Ending today, get an extra 20% off men's adidas slides, running shoes, and sneakers when you apply promo code "SPLASH". The code is the best we've seen this month and may be the best chance to get these prices before school starts. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Includes slides, running shoes, and sneakers across Sportswear, Originals, and Performance lines
- Adilette Aqua Slides start at $18, down from $25
- Adissage 360rec Slides available from $30, down from $40
- Duramo 10 Running Shoes marked down to $39 from $65
- Multiple color options available on many styles
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