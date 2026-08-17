Ending today, get an extra 20% off adidas hat, cap, and headwear deals when you apply promo code "SPLASH". Some exclusions may apply. Prices start around $10 and there are over 100 styles included. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Hats, caps, beanies, visors, and bucket hats included
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off
- Prices start around $12
- Includes soccer team, sport-specific, and Originals styles
- Some styles made with recycled polyester
Walmart has this Totes Umbrella in a few different colors for just $4.50 today at Walmart. It originally cost at least $17, so this is a great price. You can get free shipping over $35 or pick it up for free at your local store (depending on your location). It has a 55" canopy made from recycled material and includes UPF 50+ sun protection along with a one-touch auto open button Buy Now at Walmart
- 55" oversized canopy for rain and sun coverage
- Measures 20" when closed
- NeverWet coating helps the canopy dry faster
- SunGuard UPF 50+ fabric blocks 98% of UV rays
- High-density fiberglass shaft and ribs
- One-touch auto-open mechanism with rubber handle ring
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 90% off outdoor gear, apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Shop discounts on hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, trail running, and more, including premium brands that rarely go on sale. Shipping is free on select items. Orders of $69 ship for free. Sale ends August 22. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Discounts across men's and women's clothing and footwear
- Outdoor gear categories include camp, hike, bike, ski & snowboard, and climb
- Brands include The North Face, Rab, Cotopaxi, Outdoor Research, Salomon, and Norrona
- Includes jackets, hiking shoes, backpacks, and waders
adidas has thousands of men's shoes and clothing items marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on national team jerseys like the Italy 26 Home Jersey and USA 94 Graphic Sweatshirt. Shoes are also well represented, with the adidas Samba OG, adidas Campus 00s, and adidas Ultraboost 1.0 running shoes dropping significantly. You can also use the promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off nearly everything in this sale section. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes Samba OG and Campus 00s shoes at 30% off
- Ultraboost 1.0 shoes discounted 30%
- National team jerseys, including Italy, Germany, and USA, up to 50% off
- Track tops, sweatshirts, and jackets included in the sale
- Running and performance shoes such as Adizero EVO SL and Galaxy 7 included
Promo code "SPLASH" stacks an extra 20% off already-reduced Terrex gear at adidas, with discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off before the code. The sale includes men's, women's, and kids' hiking shoes, boots, and trail runners, including waterproof options built with Rain.Rdy or Gore-Tex membranes, plus matching rain jackets, pants, and joggers. adiClub members also get free shipping on every order, and it's free to join. Coupon ends August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Terrex hiking shoes, boots, and trail running shoes for men, women, and kids
- Rain.Rdy and Gore-Tex waterproof hiking styles included
- Terrex rain jackets, pants, and joggers also discounted
- Discounts range from 10% to 50% off across styles
- Multiple colorways available on select styles
adidas has Ultraboost shoes marked up to 50% off, but then you can use the promo code "SPLASH" to take another 20% off. For example, it applies to the cheapest pair, the women's Ultraboost 5x running shoes, and drops them down to just $72 (they originally cost $180). adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 17. Shop Now at adidas
- Includes women's and men's performance and lifestyle styles
- Available in a range of colorways per style
- adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost DNA and Ultraboost 5 styles included
- Ultraboost American Football Cleat included in the lineup
Ending today, get an extra 20% off men's adidas slides, running shoes, and sneakers when you apply promo code "SPLASH". The code is the best we've seen this month and may be the best chance to get these prices before school starts. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at adidas
- Includes slides, running shoes, and sneakers across Sportswear, Originals, and Performance lines
- Adilette Aqua Slides start at $18, down from $25
- Adissage 360rec Slides available from $30, down from $40
- Duramo 10 Running Shoes marked down to $39 from $65
- Multiple color options available on many styles
Sign In or Register