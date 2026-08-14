This adidas Essentials hoodie is $21, which is $28 less than other stores charge, and is sold directly by adidas through eBay. It's available in Pure Ruby at this price. Buy Now at eBay
- Made with a blend of recycled and renewable materials
- Embroidered adidas Badge of Sport logo
- Signature 3-Stripes design
- Fleece hoodie construction
- New with tags
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REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Nordstrom Rack, this Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie costs just $20 in the pictured Dusty Cactus color. That's $11 cheaper than the best price we could find in any color at Amazon today. Shipping is free over $89 or you can pick the hoodie up at your local store (depending on your location). The cotton-rich fleece hoodie features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, and the classic Swoosh logo on the chest. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Cotton-rich fleece construction
- 80% cotton, 20% polyester blend
- Drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket
- Machine washable, tumble dry
- 27" length in size Medium
- Classic Swoosh logo on chest
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team hoodies and sweatshirts across teams like Brazil, USMNT, Portugal, and Germany, with some pieces using promo code "SCHOOL" for an extra discount. Prices span from budget picks like the $30 youth FIFA World Cup 2026 Graphic Hoodie, up to $136 Nike Tech Fleece Windrunner jackets, covering brands such as Nike, adidas, and Puma. Most orders over $39 ship free. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Hoodies and sweatshirts for national teams including Brazil, USMNT, Mexico, Portugal, France, and more
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Puma, and Antigua
- Styles include full-zip, quarter-zip, and pullover hoodies
- Available for men, women, and kids
- Some items require promo code SCHOOL for the listed price
- Free shipping on orders over $39
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the price on the Cuisinart Inverter Mirror Microwave to $65.69 for a $34 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.3 cu. ft. interior capacity
- Inverter technology for consistent cooking power
- Mirror-finish exterior door
This refurbished MacBook Pro is listed at $215.52, down from $1,799.00. It comes with an 8GB and 256GB SSD configuration along with a one-year warranty, and eBay Refurbished items are tested and inspected before sale. Buy Now at eBay
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Space Gray finish w/ USB-C connectivity
- Refurbished and rated Good condition
- Includes a one-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
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