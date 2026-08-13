Fanatics has marked down soccer national team hoodies and sweatshirts across teams like Brazil, USMNT, Portugal, and Germany, with some pieces using promo code "SCHOOL" for an extra discount. Prices span from budget picks like the $30 youth FIFA World Cup 2026 Graphic Hoodie, up to $136 Nike Tech Fleece Windrunner jackets, covering brands such as Nike, adidas, and Puma. Most orders over $39 ship free. This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Hoodies and sweatshirts for national teams including Brazil, USMNT, Mexico, Portugal, France, and more
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Puma, and Antigua
- Styles include full-zip, quarter-zip, and pullover hoodies
- Available for men, women, and kids
- Some items require promo code SCHOOL for the listed price
- Free shipping on orders over $39
REI offers its REI Co-op Men's Trailmade Insulated Hoodie for $29.83. That's a $70 savings. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Nordstrom Rack, this Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie costs just $20 in the pictured Dusty Cactus color. That's $11 cheaper than the best price we could find in any color at Amazon today. Shipping is free over $89 or you can pick the hoodie up at your local store (depending on your location). The cotton-rich fleece hoodie features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, and the classic Swoosh logo on the chest. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Cotton-rich fleece construction
- 80% cotton, 20% polyester blend
- Drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket
- Machine washable, tumble dry
- 27" length in size Medium
- Classic Swoosh logo on chest
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
If you wear a size XS or Medium in hoodies, this is a great price on the adidas Originals Adicolor hoodie. It's down to just $15, which is $45 cheaper than the best price we could find live on adidas today. It's available in Tech Olive only at this price and is made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend. Shipping is free over $49 and the deal ends on August 1. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit pullover hoodie
- 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester fleece blend
- Drawcord-adjustable hood
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Front kangaroo pocket
- adidas logo on chest
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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