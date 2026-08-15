Walmart has this Totes Umbrella in a few different colors for just $4.50 today at Walmart. It originally cost at least $17, so this is a great price. You can get free shipping over $35 or pick it up for free at your local store (depending on your location). It has a 55" canopy made from recycled material and includes UPF 50+ sun protection along with a one-touch auto open button Buy Now at Walmart