REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI