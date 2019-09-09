Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $6 and the best price per Victorinox paring knife we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Farberware 17-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife and Kitchen Tool Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $2 less last September. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 48-Piece Flatware Set in Cobalt for $7.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $9. Buy Now
Save on brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $48 or more. Shop Now
It's $27 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $2 less than our mention from a month ago and a savings of $70. Buy Now
