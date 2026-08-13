Newegg's Build Your Semester Strong sale covers computer components, prebuilt PCs, laptops, monitors, and storage drives. Highlights include the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor at $479, a GIGABYTE RTX 5080 graphics card at $1,449.99, and an ABS Cyclone Aqua prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 5060 at $1,099.99. Several items also come with limited-time promo codes for extra savings, such as $50 off the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with code BTS22. Shop Now at Newegg