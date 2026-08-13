Newegg's Study Hard Game Harder sale covers desktop CPUs, memory, motherboards, SSDs, monitors, and prebuilt gaming PCs. An AMD Ryzen 5 5500 processor is discounted to $99 with a promo code, while a GIGABYTE 27" QHD OLED gaming monitor drops to $299.99 from $449.99. The sale also includes an ABS Cyclone Aqua prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 5060 graphics card at $1,099.99, down from $1,399.99. Shop Now at Newegg
- CPUs, memory, motherboards, and SSDs from brands like AMD, Intel, and Samsung
- Prebuilt gaming desktops from ABS with current-generation graphics
- Gaming monitors including OLED models up to 240Hz
- Storage options ranging from SATA SSDs to high-speed PCIe 5.0 drives
- Promo codes available on select CPUs, memory kits, and SSDs
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Code "SSF72934"
Code "BTS22"
Code "BTSF2997"
Code "BTSF2947"
Code "BTSF2929"
Code "BTS21"
Code "BTSF2928"
Code "BTS2113"
Code "BTS3112"
Code "BTSF2992"
Code "BTSF2939"
Code "BTSF2927"
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Published 44 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Newegg's Level Up Sale spans components, systems, and peripherals, with deals like a Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB SSD at $399.99, down from $679.99, and a GIGABYTE RTX 5070 Ti graphics card at $1,099.99. The sale also covers gaming desktops, laptops, motherboards, and monitors from brands including ASUS, MSI, Corsair, and Acer. Shop Now at Newegg
- Gaming desktop PCs from brands like ABS, CyberpowerPC, and ASUS ROG
- Desktop CPUs and GPUs including AMD Ryzen and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX cards
- Gaming and business laptops from ASUS and MSI
- Internal SSDs and hard drives from Samsung, Seagate, and Synology
- Desktop memory kits from Corsair and V-COLOR
- Gaming monitors from Acer and GIGABYTE
Newegg's Build Your Semester Strong sale covers computer components, prebuilt PCs, laptops, monitors, and storage drives. Highlights include the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor at $479, a GIGABYTE RTX 5080 graphics card at $1,449.99, and an ABS Cyclone Aqua prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 5060 at $1,099.99. Several items also come with limited-time promo codes for extra savings, such as $50 off the Ryzen 7 9800X3D with code BTS22. Shop Now at Newegg
- CPUs, graphics cards, and motherboards from brands like AMD, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI
- Prebuilt gaming desktops and laptops from ABS and MSI
- Internal SSDs and hard drives from Samsung, WD_BLACK, and Seagate
- Gaming monitors from Acer and GIGABYTE
- Memory kits from V-COLOR
- Free shipping on featured items
This Newegg combo bundles a GIGABYTE B550M GAMING X WIFI6 motherboard, an AMD Ryzen 5 5500 6-core processor, and 16GB of Team T-Force Delta RGB DDR4 3200 memory for $280.99. Bought separately, these three components total $419 on Newegg. The deal also includes a free Rosewill CPU air cooler with a digital display, valued at $39.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- Includes a GIGABYTE B550M GAMING X WIFI6 micro ATX motherboard
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 processor with 6 cores running at 3.6 GHz
- Team T-Force Delta RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 desktop memory kit
- Motherboard supports Ryzen 3000, 4000G, 5000, and 5000G series processors
- Built-in WiFi 6 support
- Free Rosewill CPU air cooler with digital display included
This ARCTIC MX-4 thermal paste is $5.49, down from $8.99. You'd pay that much elsewhere.The formula is metal-free and non-electrically conductive, reducing the risk of short circuits during application, and it includes a spatula for easier spreading. Buy Now at Amazon
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- QWERTY key layout
- Wired cable connection
- USB host interface
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
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