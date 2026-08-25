Zappos has marked down a wide range of Brooks running shoes, with the Ghost 17 and Ghost Max 3 both at $109.95, down from their regular prices. The sale also spans Brooks Brothers dress shoes and loafers, including the Arverne at $98.55, cut 55% from $219. Shoppers looking for both athletic and dress footwear from the Brooks name will find options across multiple categories here. Shop Now at Zappos