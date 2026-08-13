These Nike Men's Pacific Shoes are priced from $44. You'd pay $60 elsewhere. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Zappos
- Mesh upper with suede accents
- Textile lining and insole
- Lace-up closure with a round toe
- Puffed Swoosh logo on the upper
- Herringbone rubber outsole with flex grooves
- Weighs 10.6 oz. (size 9.5)
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Published 21 min ago
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
At Zappos, the On Cloudpulse 2 Shoes have dropped to just $85. It's a great price as you'd pay $160 for the same pair from On or Amazon right now. Shipping is free, too. This training shoe is built for HIIT and circuit workouts, with a locked-in heel design and extra cushioning for support during high-intensity movement. Buy Now at Zappos
- Recycled polyester upper w/ polyester lining
- Ethylene vinyl acetate insole
- Focusboard for dynamic stability and torsion control
- Missiongrip rubber outsole for traction on multiple surfaces
- TPU reinforcement for added stability
- Weighs 1 lb. per shoe
The Hoka Rincon 4 Shoes are $81.25, down from their $125 regular price at Zappos. You'd pay $40 more elsewhere. They're available in several colors (White/Black). Buy Now at Zappos
The Hoka Rincon 4 Shoes are $81.25, down from their $125 regular price at Zappos. You'd pay $40 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Zappos
Zappos has thousands of shoes and apparel styles marked down up to 35% off, spanning brands like Nike, Cole Haan, New Balance, and Under Armour. Shoppers can find dress shoes like Cole Haan oxfords from $90, alongside casual basics like Under Armour T-shirts for $20. Every order ships free both ways. Shop Now at Zappos
- Over 6,000 items included in the sale
- Brands include Nike, Cole Haan, New Balance, adidas, Under Armour, and Vans
- Includes sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, shorts, T-shirts, and socks
- Discounts range from 10% to 35% off MSRP
- Free shipping both ways on all orders
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