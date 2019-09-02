Personalize your DealNews Experience
Adorama offers the Yamaha RX-V685 7.2-Channel AV Receiver w/ Bluetooth for $599.95. Coupon code "SUMMERFUN" cuts it to $379.95. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Yamaha 9.2-Ch 4K UHD A/V Receiver for $799 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $201.) Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Atomos Shogun Flame 7" 4K HDMI/SDI Recording Monitor for $695 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge over $795. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio LSiM703 Bookshelf Loudspeaker for $259 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $116. Buy Now
