Walmart · 22 mins ago
Xterra RSX1500 Recumbent Stepper
$700 $800
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 13” step range
  • built-in audio jack with speaker
  • reading rack
  • seat slide adjustment fits users from approximately 4’7” to 6’2”
  • 22lb. flywheel and 24 levels of resistance
  • Model: RSX1500
