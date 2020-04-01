Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 46 mins ago
Xerox WiFi Multifunction Laser Printer
$140 $260
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $60, but most merchants charge $250 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • up to 31 ppm
  • up to 1,200 dpi
  • 3.5" touchscreen
  • Model: B215/DNI
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laser Printers B&H Photo Video Xerox Corporation
WiFi All-in-One Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register