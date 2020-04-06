Open Offer in New Tab
CampSaver · 48 mins ago
XMRE Lite Extended Shelf Life MRE w/ Flameless Ration Heater 12-Pack
$75 $103
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this half-the-calories version by $19. Buy Now at CampSaver

Tips
  • Note that these are the Lite version, containing around half the calories of the regular version. If you're used to the regular version, you'd be a little hungry in your tent afterward.
Features
  • 400 to 600 calories per meal
  • Fully cooked, ready to eat
  • No water or refrigeration required
  • Extended shelf life
  • Pack date embossed on bag and printed on case
  • Model: XMREC12H
Details
Comments
  • Code "MARCH"
  • Expires 4/6/2020
